1228 ARCH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

All utilities included! Pack your bags and move right in to this fabulous loft space, smack in the middle of everything! Ever been to the Reading Terminal, the Convention Center? You are literally a sneeze away! This contemporary loft condo is quietly tucked away yet central to everything. Located at intersection of 13th and Arch Streets. This Boutique condo building is a historic landmark. This 2008 refurbished condo is an open living floor plan, with 15 foot high ceilings, exposed beams and duct-work, wood floors, and exceptional amounts of sunlight during the day through over sized full windows with city views. 6th floor view includes colorful Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Mural by day and the night-time city scape. Features GE Profile kitchen appliances. High end stackable Bosch clothes washer (high efficiency) and dryer in unit. Central air and heat. Building has secure access system and 2 elevators. City Hall, courthouses, and Dilworth Park less than 5 minute walk. 3 blocks away are Love Park, Sister Cities Park, and Swan Memorial Fountain. Parkway museums and scenic Kelly Drive 15 minute walk. Equidistant to Old City and Penn's Landing, Northern Liberties, Rittenhouse Square, North and South Philly, Chinatown. Septa Market East/Jefferson Station 4 minute walk, perfect for work or school commuting, traveling to other major cities, suburbs, and Philadelphia International Airport. Subway stations within 2 blocks!