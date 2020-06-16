All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

1228 ARCH STREET

1228 Arch Street · (215) 735-3020
Location

1228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Center City East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
All utilities included! Pack your bags and move right in to this fabulous loft space, smack in the middle of everything! Ever been to the Reading Terminal, the Convention Center? You are literally a sneeze away! This contemporary loft condo is quietly tucked away yet central to everything. Located at intersection of 13th and Arch Streets. This Boutique condo building is a historic landmark. This 2008 refurbished condo is an open living floor plan, with 15 foot high ceilings, exposed beams and duct-work, wood floors, and exceptional amounts of sunlight during the day through over sized full windows with city views. 6th floor view includes colorful Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Mural by day and the night-time city scape. Features GE Profile kitchen appliances. High end stackable Bosch clothes washer (high efficiency) and dryer in unit. Central air and heat. Building has secure access system and 2 elevators. City Hall, courthouses, and Dilworth Park less than 5 minute walk. 3 blocks away are Love Park, Sister Cities Park, and Swan Memorial Fountain. Parkway museums and scenic Kelly Drive 15 minute walk. Equidistant to Old City and Penn's Landing, Northern Liberties, Rittenhouse Square, North and South Philly, Chinatown. Septa Market East/Jefferson Station 4 minute walk, perfect for work or school commuting, traveling to other major cities, suburbs, and Philadelphia International Airport. Subway stations within 2 blocks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 ARCH STREET have any available units?
1228 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 1228 ARCH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1228 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1228 ARCH STREET offer parking?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1228 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1228 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
