1217 SOUTH STREET

Fully updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with optional PARKING . Recessed lighting with dimmers in all rooms. New tiled bath. New kitchen cabinets, appliances, and quartz counter tops. New wood flooring. Freshly painted. Two private outdoor common areas for hosting. One block from Broad Street Subway station. #40 bus towards University City one block away. Easy walk to Midtown, South Street West, Old City, Rittenhouse, Italian Market, and Passayunk. Whole Foods and Acme only two blocks away and liquor store within walking distance. New Central Air and hot water heater. Parking in gated area in rear of property is available for an additional $250 fee. Property Available fully furnished if preferred.