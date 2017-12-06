All apartments in Philadelphia
1217 SOUTH STREET

1217 South Street · (215) 247-5000
Location

1217 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Fully updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with optional PARKING . Recessed lighting with dimmers in all rooms. New tiled bath. New kitchen cabinets, appliances, and quartz counter tops. New wood flooring. Freshly painted. Two private outdoor common areas for hosting. One block from Broad Street Subway station. #40 bus towards University City one block away. Easy walk to Midtown, South Street West, Old City, Rittenhouse, Italian Market, and Passayunk. Whole Foods and Acme only two blocks away and liquor store within walking distance. New Central Air and hot water heater. Parking in gated area in rear of property is available for an additional $250 fee. Property Available fully furnished if preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1217 SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1217 SOUTH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1217 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1217 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1217 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1217 SOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1217 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1217 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1217 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1217 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
