1216 N FRONT STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

This brand new building in the heart of booming and trendy Fishtown is ready for you! Tenants will enjoy three incredible bedrooms with hardwood floors, large windows bringing in lots of natural light, and incredible views of Center City. The large kitchen is complete with high-end luxury finishes, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, and granite counter tops. This unit is fully furnished, so you are able to unpack your bags and enjoy Fishtown right away. Washer and dryer included in the unit - never go to the laundry mat again! Located in prime Fishtown, this unit is walking distance from The Garage, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Barcade, Frankford Hall, Wm Mulherin & Sons, Joe's Steaks, City Fitness Gym, Evil Genius Microbrew, The Filmore Johnny Brenda's, River's Casino, and all that Front St, Girard Ave, and Frankford Ave have to offer! Steps from the Market-Frankford line, trolley stops, and the 1 line for SEPTA. Easy access to 95 and 676 make this property a commuter's paradise. Plenty of unmetered street parking as well as a paid lots two blocks away. You don't want to miss out on being in the middle of this thriving neighborhood!