All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1216 N FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1216 N FRONT STREET
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:43 PM

1216 N FRONT STREET

1216 North Front Street · (215) 310-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1216 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This brand new building in the heart of booming and trendy Fishtown is ready for you! Tenants will enjoy three incredible bedrooms with hardwood floors, large windows bringing in lots of natural light, and incredible views of Center City. The large kitchen is complete with high-end luxury finishes, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, and granite counter tops. This unit is fully furnished, so you are able to unpack your bags and enjoy Fishtown right away. Washer and dryer included in the unit - never go to the laundry mat again! Located in prime Fishtown, this unit is walking distance from The Garage, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Barcade, Frankford Hall, Wm Mulherin & Sons, Joe's Steaks, City Fitness Gym, Evil Genius Microbrew, The Filmore Johnny Brenda's, River's Casino, and all that Front St, Girard Ave, and Frankford Ave have to offer! Steps from the Market-Frankford line, trolley stops, and the 1 line for SEPTA. Easy access to 95 and 676 make this property a commuter's paradise. Plenty of unmetered street parking as well as a paid lots two blocks away. You don't want to miss out on being in the middle of this thriving neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
1216 N FRONT STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 1216 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1216 N FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1216 N FRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1216 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1216 N FRONT STREET does offer parking.
Does 1216 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 1216 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1216 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1216 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 N FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1216 N FRONT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity