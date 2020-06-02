1211 S 24TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gorgeous single family home in Point Breeze offers hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, contemporary design and finishes, lots of windows for natural light, a finished basement, tons of storage, and even outdoor space! The first floor is a straight through layout, with the kitchen in the rear of the unit, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island for prep and additional seating, and espresso shaker cabinets. The second and third floors have the 3 sunny bedrooms, each with ample closet space and big enough to fit a Queen sized bed. There's also a stacked washer/dryer in the hallway for added convenience. The third floor has sliding glass doors to your private balcony and a large walk-in closet in the hallway. The finished basement is perfect for a tv/game room with tile flooring, high ceilings, and a half bathroom. There's lots of local bus routes and quick access to highways, plus you'll be two blocks from Wharton Square Park! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner approval and may require an additional fee if approved. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.