Philadelphia, PA
1211 S 24TH STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

1211 S 24TH STREET

1211 South 24th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 South 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gorgeous single family home in Point Breeze offers hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, contemporary design and finishes, lots of windows for natural light, a finished basement, tons of storage, and even outdoor space! The first floor is a straight through layout, with the kitchen in the rear of the unit, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island for prep and additional seating, and espresso shaker cabinets. The second and third floors have the 3 sunny bedrooms, each with ample closet space and big enough to fit a Queen sized bed. There's also a stacked washer/dryer in the hallway for added convenience. The third floor has sliding glass doors to your private balcony and a large walk-in closet in the hallway. The finished basement is perfect for a tv/game room with tile flooring, high ceilings, and a half bathroom. There's lots of local bus routes and quick access to highways, plus you'll be two blocks from Wharton Square Park! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner approval and may require an additional fee if approved. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S 24TH STREET have any available units?
1211 S 24TH STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S 24TH STREET have?
Some of 1211 S 24TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S 24TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S 24TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S 24TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 S 24TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1211 S 24TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1211 S 24TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1211 S 24TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 S 24TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S 24TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1211 S 24TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S 24TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1211 S 24TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S 24TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 S 24TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
