Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit loft Available 08/05/20 Mt.Airy 1 bedroom apt in Converted house - Property Id: 321313



Large 1 bedroom loft apartment with hard wood floors.

Newer kitchen with built in microwave. Bathroom with claw foot tub. This apartment has a lot of character. There is a beautiful original stair case inside the front door of this apartment.

Shared yard.

Walk to train, buses, shops and restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/119-e-mount-airy-ave-philadelphia-pa-unit-loft/321313

Property Id 321313



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5952681)