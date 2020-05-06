116 N 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Furnished unit situated in Center City East, 116 N 9th Street within walking distance of everything you need. Located a couple of blocks from Temple Podiatry, Jefferson Station and hospital, Hahnemann hospital and much more! Easily accessible entertainment from restaurants, bars, parks, national monuments, Chinatown eateries, Reading Terminal Market...the list goes on and on. This brand new beautiful construction is just what youve been looking for. Units feature sleek kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and wood cabinets. With tile and hardwood flooring and much more you are sure to find a home at 116 N 9th.