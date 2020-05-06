All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:49 AM

116 N 9th St

116 N 9th St · (201) 845-7300
Location

116 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnished unit situated in Center City East, 116 N 9th Street within walking distance of everything you need. Located a couple of blocks from Temple Podiatry, Jefferson Station and hospital, Hahnemann hospital and much more! Easily accessible entertainment from restaurants, bars, parks, national monuments, Chinatown eateries, Reading Terminal Market...the list goes on and on. This brand new beautiful construction is just what youve been looking for. Units feature sleek kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and wood cabinets. With tile and hardwood flooring and much more you are sure to find a home at 116 N 9th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 N 9th St have any available units?
116 N 9th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 N 9th St have?
Some of 116 N 9th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 N 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
116 N 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 N 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 116 N 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 116 N 9th St offer parking?
No, 116 N 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 116 N 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 N 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 N 9th St have a pool?
No, 116 N 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 116 N 9th St have accessible units?
No, 116 N 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 N 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 N 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
