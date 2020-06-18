All apartments in Philadelphia
1158 S 10TH STREET

1158 South 10th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1158 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very charming 1 bedroom, first floor apartment in a fantastic Passyunk Square location with it's own private entrance and yard. This unit offers a wide open living and dining room space with high ceilings, detailed moldings, window, wood floors and a mantle. Working kitchen offers gas cooking. Rear bedroom with doors out to your own little yard with planting area! This unit is convenient to Washington Ave, Passyunk Ave, 9th Street's Italian Market, shops, restaurants, parks, transportation and more! No in-unit laundry, BUT, there's a laundromat across the street!!!! Storage in common basemant. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

