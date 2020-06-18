1158 S 10TH STREET

Amenities

Very charming 1 bedroom, first floor apartment in a fantastic Passyunk Square location with it's own private entrance and yard. This unit offers a wide open living and dining room space with high ceilings, detailed moldings, window, wood floors and a mantle. Working kitchen offers gas cooking. Rear bedroom with doors out to your own little yard with planting area! This unit is convenient to Washington Ave, Passyunk Ave, 9th Street's Italian Market, shops, restaurants, parks, transportation and more! No in-unit laundry, BUT, there's a laundromat across the street!!!! Storage in common basemant. Tenant pays gas and electric.