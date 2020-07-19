All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

112 N 2nd St. #5H2

112 North 2nd Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

112 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 N 2nd St. #5H2 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
112 N 2nd St. #5H2 Available 09/12/20 Rare 2 Bedroom Old City Corner Condo at The National! - Coveted 2 bed/2 bath corner unit in Philadelphia’s renowned center city condominium building The National. Towering ceilings and large windows highlight a spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Efficiently designed chef’s kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite with closet filled wardrobe room leads to an ensuite bath featuring spa shower and double vanity! Come experience all center city living has to offer with shops, restaurants, galleries, and amenities only steps away! Conveniently located close to transit, 2nd St Subway, SEPTA routes, and easy access to all major highways.

Onsite parking included!
Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4016542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

