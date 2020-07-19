Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking hot tub

112 N 2nd St. #5H2 Available 09/12/20 Rare 2 Bedroom Old City Corner Condo at The National! - Coveted 2 bed/2 bath corner unit in Philadelphia’s renowned center city condominium building The National. Towering ceilings and large windows highlight a spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Efficiently designed chef’s kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite with closet filled wardrobe room leads to an ensuite bath featuring spa shower and double vanity! Come experience all center city living has to offer with shops, restaurants, galleries, and amenities only steps away! Conveniently located close to transit, 2nd St Subway, SEPTA routes, and easy access to all major highways.



Onsite parking included!

Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4016542)