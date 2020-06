Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it!

Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block. Walking distance to famous Fishtown restaurants and bars.



Outdoors patio and roof deck are perfect to host BBQs and parties.

Finished basement can be used as a 4th bedroom.



All rooms are large with ample closet space. Gorgeous bathrooms with bath tubs or standing showers.



Don't wait, schedule your tour today! Full video walkthrough is available as well.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828340)