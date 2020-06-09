All apartments in Philadelphia
1105 N 3RD STREET

1105 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located in Northern Liberties. Convenient walking distance to Liberty Lands park, coffee shops, restauarants, as well as subway and trolley lines. Enclosed yard, perfect for pets (both cats and dogs are allowed!), plus a good sized patio to host some backyard BBQs once the weather warms up! Central airconditioning and washer/dryer on site. Please contact alex(at)solorealty.com with any questions or to schedule a showing. We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
1105 N 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 N 3RD STREET have?
Some of 1105 N 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1105 N 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 N 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1105 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1105 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1105 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 N 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1105 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1105 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1105 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 N 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
