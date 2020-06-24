All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE

1101 Washington Avenue · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Must see 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom sun splashed condominium for rent, with two car parking at 1101 Washington Avenue. This 1600 plus sq ft dynamic residence boasts concrete floors, exposed brick work, all open dramatic staircase, and stunning chef's kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Each bedroom is well proportioned with it's own tile bath. This loft type residence offers a wonderful lifestyle, value, and location!!! Just minutes from the Italian Market, Passyunk Square, Pennsylvania and Jefferson Hospitals. Enjoy living in this elevator, door person building with new gym!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
