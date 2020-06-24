Amenities

Must see 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom sun splashed condominium for rent, with two car parking at 1101 Washington Avenue. This 1600 plus sq ft dynamic residence boasts concrete floors, exposed brick work, all open dramatic staircase, and stunning chef's kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Each bedroom is well proportioned with it's own tile bath. This loft type residence offers a wonderful lifestyle, value, and location!!! Just minutes from the Italian Market, Passyunk Square, Pennsylvania and Jefferson Hospitals. Enjoy living in this elevator, door person building with new gym!!!