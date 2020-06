Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bike storage

The Colonial Apartments at 1100 Spruce Street are located in Washington Square West, one of Philadelphia's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Spacious 1st floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit with brand new kitchens and baths. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Unit features hardwood floors, expansive windows and washer/dryer in unit! Has gym and bike room, elevator! Pictures are of a sample unit.