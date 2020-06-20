1027 ARCH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

The Pitcarin Building is one of the City's Historic Buildings. #204 is a bi level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath , NY Style open space , industrial loft. Oak Floors throughout except the bathrooms, which are tiled. This condo also features the upper level extended wall to wall so that there is more bedroom space. Large Industrial windows, high ceilings and ceiling fan . The first floor features an open Living Room/Dining Room. A full bathroom with tub/shower has the Laundry /Storage room within . The first floor room can be a bedroom or den with access to the 1st level bathroom. The custom iron staircase takes you to the second level bedroom with a full bathroom and a walk in closet/storage space. Located in Center City/Chinatown, you can walk , take public transportation or access nearby highways . Parking lots surround the building for monthly parking. This is a pet friendly building with large secured mail room that holds your packages for you. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Terminal Market and Trader Joe's are just a few steps away. Public transportation is convenient with easy access to major highways.