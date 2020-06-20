All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1027 ARCH STREET

1027 Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chinatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The Pitcarin Building is one of the City's Historic Buildings. #204 is a bi level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath , NY Style open space , industrial loft. Oak Floors throughout except the bathrooms, which are tiled. This condo also features the upper level extended wall to wall so that there is more bedroom space. Large Industrial windows, high ceilings and ceiling fan . The first floor features an open Living Room/Dining Room. A full bathroom with tub/shower has the Laundry /Storage room within . The first floor room can be a bedroom or den with access to the 1st level bathroom. The custom iron staircase takes you to the second level bedroom with a full bathroom and a walk in closet/storage space. Located in Center City/Chinatown, you can walk , take public transportation or access nearby highways . Parking lots surround the building for monthly parking. This is a pet friendly building with large secured mail room that holds your packages for you. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Terminal Market and Trader Joe's are just a few steps away. Public transportation is convenient with easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 ARCH STREET have any available units?
1027 ARCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 1027 ARCH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1027 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 ARCH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1027 ARCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1027 ARCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1027 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 1027 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1027 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1027 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
