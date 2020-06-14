1023 W DAUPHIN STREET

Amenities
There is nothing else like this property!! With over 4400 square feet, you'll have access to a huge, private garage, insanely high ceilings and rustic details. The entire first floor is a gigantic garage that can be used as anything from an artist studio or full cross fit gym gym. Upstairs is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment with a mix of industrial and modern finishes such as exposed brick and central heating/cooling ducts, original steel pulley door, and hardwood floors. The bright white custom kitchen is complete with a huge island, and dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bedrooms are spacious enough for any size furniture and have beautiful natural sunlight. The bathrooms are fitted with stylish white subway tile with black grout and modern vanity.*Sorry, no pets