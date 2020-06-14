All apartments in Philadelphia
1023 W DAUPHIN STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:05 PM

1023 W DAUPHIN STREET

1023 West Dauphin Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1023 West Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 4400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
There is nothing else like this property!! With over 4400 square feet, you'll have access to a huge, private garage, insanely high ceilings and rustic details. The entire first floor is a gigantic garage that can be used as anything from an artist studio or full cross fit gym gym. Upstairs is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment with a mix of industrial and modern finishes such as exposed brick and central heating/cooling ducts, original steel pulley door, and hardwood floors. The bright white custom kitchen is complete with a huge island, and dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bedrooms are spacious enough for any size furniture and have beautiful natural sunlight. The bathrooms are fitted with stylish white subway tile with black grout and modern vanity.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have any available units?
1023 W DAUPHIN STREET has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have?
Some of 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1023 W DAUPHIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 W DAUPHIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
