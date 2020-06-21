All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1022 Pine St Unit 2R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1022 Pine St Unit 2R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1022 Pine St Unit 2R

1022 Pine Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour.

Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's. Apartment is available furnished as depicted or unfurnished. Corner unit with tons of natural light. Entry hall with coat hooks and entry mirror opens to studio space to the rear and the full bath to the right. Studio space sized perfectly for full size bedset and tons of floorspace. Clothing closet sits in corner next to wallmounted flatscreen. Collapsable dining set, perfect for one or two. Kitchenette is contemporary with custom tile backspash and stainless appliances. Two burner gas range built-in to counter. Overhead kitchen shelf with hooks for pans and coffee mugs. New ductless central air, highly efficient. Full bath is custom with glass and high gloss porcelain tile. Sliding glass shower doors and high ceilings in bathroom.

Property Highlights:

- Renovated
- Light filled
- Central Air
- Pin-pad entry
- Great location
- Tile bath
- Gas cooking

Available Immediately

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have any available units?
1022 Pine St Unit 2R has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have?
Some of 1022 Pine St Unit 2R's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Pine St Unit 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Pine St Unit 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Pine St Unit 2R pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R offer parking?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have a pool?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have accessible units?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Pine St Unit 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Pine St Unit 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1022 Pine St Unit 2R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity