1022 Pine St Unit 2R

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour.



Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's. Apartment is available furnished as depicted or unfurnished. Corner unit with tons of natural light. Entry hall with coat hooks and entry mirror opens to studio space to the rear and the full bath to the right. Studio space sized perfectly for full size bedset and tons of floorspace. Clothing closet sits in corner next to wallmounted flatscreen. Collapsable dining set, perfect for one or two. Kitchenette is contemporary with custom tile backspash and stainless appliances. Two burner gas range built-in to counter. Overhead kitchen shelf with hooks for pans and coffee mugs. New ductless central air, highly efficient. Full bath is custom with glass and high gloss porcelain tile. Sliding glass shower doors and high ceilings in bathroom.



Property Highlights:



- Renovated

- Light filled

- Central Air

- Pin-pad entry

- Great location

- Tile bath

- Gas cooking



Available Immediately



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829559)