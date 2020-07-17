All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

1021 CLINTON STREET

1021 Clinton Street · (215) 646-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Clinton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Lovely sunlit one bedroom apartment located on one of the prettiest tree lined streets in the City! This unit is located on the 2nd level. There is a fully equipped modern kitchen with a double sink and ample cabinet space. The spacious living area has beautiful hardwood floors a fireplace with an elegant mantel , a spacious closet. The sun fills the rooms through the large windows which are trimmed with gorgeous moldings. There is a shared washer dryer and storage lockers in the basement. Located in popular Washington Square West, blocks to some of the best restaurants, shops, theaters and hospital. Walk Score 98, Transit Score 100, Bike Score 88. Copy and paste this link for the virtual walkthrough https://youtu.be/4tfZoA-6eWY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 CLINTON STREET have any available units?
1021 CLINTON STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 1021 CLINTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1021 CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1021 CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1021 CLINTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1021 CLINTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1021 CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 CLINTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1021 CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1021 CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1021 CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 CLINTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
