1021 CLINTON STREET

Lovely sunlit one bedroom apartment located on one of the prettiest tree lined streets in the City! This unit is located on the 2nd level. There is a fully equipped modern kitchen with a double sink and ample cabinet space. The spacious living area has beautiful hardwood floors a fireplace with an elegant mantel , a spacious closet. The sun fills the rooms through the large windows which are trimmed with gorgeous moldings. There is a shared washer dryer and storage lockers in the basement. Located in popular Washington Square West, blocks to some of the best restaurants, shops, theaters and hospital. Walk Score 98, Transit Score 100, Bike Score 88. Copy and paste this link for the virtual walkthrough https://youtu.be/4tfZoA-6eWY