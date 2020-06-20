1017 S DORRANCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:~Welcome to 1017 S Dorrance St! This 3 bed/3.5 bath home is ready for its next tenants! Features include 1-Car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors throughout & roof deck! The spacious open concept flows well. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar- perfect for barstools. Continue into the dining area and huge living room. You'll love the natural light from the bay window and sliding glass doors. On the second floor, there's a full bathroom along with two large bedrooms (one with an organized closet and one with an ensuite luxurious bathroom complete with marble tile, granite counters, stall shower & Jacuzzi bathtub). The third floor has the third bedroom with a Juliet balcony and laundry area. Finished basement allows for ample storage space. 1-Car garage attached to home with room for additional car to park outside of garage. Schedule your showing today!*6 MONTH LEASES ONLYAbout The Neighborhood:You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. No pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.