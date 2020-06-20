All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1017 S DORRANCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1017 S DORRANCE STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1017 S DORRANCE STREET

1017 South Dorrance Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 South Dorrance Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:~Welcome to 1017 S Dorrance St! This 3 bed/3.5 bath home is ready for its next tenants! Features include 1-Car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors throughout & roof deck! The spacious open concept flows well. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar- perfect for barstools. Continue into the dining area and huge living room. You'll love the natural light from the bay window and sliding glass doors. On the second floor, there's a full bathroom along with two large bedrooms (one with an organized closet and one with an ensuite luxurious bathroom complete with marble tile, granite counters, stall shower & Jacuzzi bathtub). The third floor has the third bedroom with a Juliet balcony and laundry area. Finished basement allows for ample storage space. 1-Car garage attached to home with room for additional car to park outside of garage. Schedule your showing today!*6 MONTH LEASES ONLYAbout The Neighborhood:You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. No pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have any available units?
1017 S DORRANCE STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have?
Some of 1017 S DORRANCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S DORRANCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S DORRANCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S DORRANCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S DORRANCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 S DORRANCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1017 S DORRANCE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity