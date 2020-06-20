All apartments in Philadelphia
1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET

1006 Bainbridge Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1006 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This bi-level apartment is situated in the lovely Bella Vista neighborhood of Philadelphia, in a historic row home! The home welcomes you into a sunny living room, which flows into the dining room and kitchen. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry-in-unit, two sunny bedrooms on the upper level, and a parking spot out back! Modern accents like track lighting, stainless steel appliances, along with tons of natural light elevate the space. Pictured furniture may be included with lease. Home has central A/C to keep you comfortable all year!This home holds historic significance, in that it was once the home of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper-- a prominent African-American abolitionist, women's and civil rights activist, and distinguished author of poetry, fiction, and journalism. Many original details remain in the home, and there is a plaque outside the home to commemorate Harper's legacy. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be just a short walk to numerous convenient and popular spots along Broad and South streets including Whole Foods, Acme, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, Starbucks, Seger Rec Center, Tattooed Mom, Washington Square park, Fabric Row, and Passyunk Ave. It is also convenient to public transit, with multiple surrounding bus routes, and the Lombard Station for the BSL just a couple blocks away, making this a smart choice for commuters and students.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
