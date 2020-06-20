1006 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This bi-level apartment is situated in the lovely Bella Vista neighborhood of Philadelphia, in a historic row home! The home welcomes you into a sunny living room, which flows into the dining room and kitchen. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry-in-unit, two sunny bedrooms on the upper level, and a parking spot out back! Modern accents like track lighting, stainless steel appliances, along with tons of natural light elevate the space. Pictured furniture may be included with lease. Home has central A/C to keep you comfortable all year!This home holds historic significance, in that it was once the home of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper-- a prominent African-American abolitionist, women's and civil rights activist, and distinguished author of poetry, fiction, and journalism. Many original details remain in the home, and there is a plaque outside the home to commemorate Harper's legacy. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be just a short walk to numerous convenient and popular spots along Broad and South streets including Whole Foods, Acme, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, Starbucks, Seger Rec Center, Tattooed Mom, Washington Square park, Fabric Row, and Passyunk Ave. It is also convenient to public transit, with multiple surrounding bus routes, and the Lombard Station for the BSL just a couple blocks away, making this a smart choice for commuters and students.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.