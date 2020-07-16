1003 Spruce Street

Amenities

Large studio in Washington Square West area available July! This apartment has a new kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances (electric stove). There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large closet, stand-up shower, and the apartment overlooks a private courtyard. Heat and hot water included, laundry and additional private storage available onsite.

Cats Allowed.

This apartment is within a seven-unit Brownstone building that is located at 10th and Spruce Streets among the quaint, small blocks atypical of other Center City locations. A small courtyard is shared with this building.

Pennsylvania Hospital, Wills Eye Hospital, Washington Square Park, and the Historical District are a short commute. Downtown nightlife and Chestnut Street shopping are also close-by.

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,200.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.