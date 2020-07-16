All apartments in Philadelphia
1003 Spruce Street

Location

1003 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

Amenities

Large studio in Washington Square West area available July! This apartment has a new kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances (electric stove). There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large closet, stand-up shower, and the apartment overlooks a private courtyard. Heat and hot water included, laundry and additional private storage available onsite.
Cats Allowed.
This apartment is within a seven-unit Brownstone building that is located at 10th and Spruce Streets among the quaint, small blocks atypical of other Center City locations. A small courtyard is shared with this building.
Pennsylvania Hospital, Wills Eye Hospital, Washington Square Park, and the Historical District are a short commute. Downtown nightlife and Chestnut Street shopping are also close-by.
Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,200.00
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Spruce Street have any available units?
1003 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1003 Spruce Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 1003 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1003 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
