1001 CHESTNUT STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This sunny two-bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, and a wide-open layout in a fantastic location! Walk right in and be welcomed by bright natural light, a breakfast bar off the kitchen with granite countertops overlooking your spacious living room, two sun-soaked bedrooms, and a large bathroom with a full tub and great storage space. Victory Condos amenities include on-site laundry, fitness center, 24-hour front desk attendant, and even a Starbucks in your building. Schedule your showing of this wonderful space today!About The Neighborhood:Live right in the heart of Center City Philadelphia! Close to the PA Convention Center and steps from City Hall, Dilworth Park, Love Park, Reading Terminal Market, PAFA, The Avenue of The Arts, you'll be near a long list of convenient, walkable spots for shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Smokin' Betty's, MilkBoy, Sweetgreen, Morimoto, Jones, Strangelove's, and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet. Building fees: $300 move-in fee (nonrefundable) and $150 move-in deposit (refundable).