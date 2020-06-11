All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1001 CHESTNUT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1001 CHESTNUT STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1001 CHESTNUT STREET

1001 Chestnut Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Avenue of the Arts South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903W · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This sunny two-bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, and a wide-open layout in a fantastic location! Walk right in and be welcomed by bright natural light, a breakfast bar off the kitchen with granite countertops overlooking your spacious living room, two sun-soaked bedrooms, and a large bathroom with a full tub and great storage space. Victory Condos amenities include on-site laundry, fitness center, 24-hour front desk attendant, and even a Starbucks in your building. Schedule your showing of this wonderful space today!About The Neighborhood:Live right in the heart of Center City Philadelphia! Close to the PA Convention Center and steps from City Hall, Dilworth Park, Love Park, Reading Terminal Market, PAFA, The Avenue of The Arts, you'll be near a long list of convenient, walkable spots for shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Smokin' Betty's, MilkBoy, Sweetgreen, Morimoto, Jones, Strangelove's, and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet. Building fees: $300 move-in fee (nonrefundable) and $150 move-in deposit (refundable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
1001 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 1001 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1001 CHESTNUT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity