Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park

Welcome home to Bridge Creek! Experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in our centrally-located and newly-renovated apartment home community, found in the heart of Wilsonville, Oregon. Our picturesque Bridge Creek community is situated on 27 acres of wooded bliss. Think of us as your very own urban escape – close enough to the modern conveniences you need, in a serene, resort-like setting. Since Bridge Creek is located just one mile from I-5, and five miles from I-205, our community offers easy access to Portland, Salem, and the Westside Express Service (WES) Commuter Rail and SMART Bus service lines, making for a stress-free commute.



The beauty of our pet-friendly Wilsonville apartment home community extends into our one, two and three-bedroom residences, featuring fully-equipped Kitchens, Washers and Dryers, Wood-Burning Fireplaces, and private Patios with storage. Whether you’re relaxing in one of our resort-style Pools or cozying up to your personal Fireplace, you can’t help