Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bridge Creek

29697 SW Rose Ln · (503) 272-6221
Location

29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 161 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
Welcome home to Bridge Creek! Experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in our centrally-located and newly-renovated apartment home community, found in the heart of Wilsonville, Oregon. Our picturesque Bridge Creek community is situated on 27 acres of wooded bliss. Think of us as your very own urban escape – close enough to the modern conveniences you need, in a serene, resort-like setting. Since Bridge Creek is located just one mile from I-5, and five miles from I-205, our community offers easy access to Portland, Salem, and the Westside Express Service (WES) Commuter Rail and SMART Bus service lines, making for a stress-free commute.

The beauty of our pet-friendly Wilsonville apartment home community extends into our one, two and three-bedroom residences, featuring fully-equipped Kitchens, Washers and Dryers, Wood-Burning Fireplaces, and private Patios with storage. Whether you’re relaxing in one of our resort-style Pools or cozying up to your personal Fireplace, you can’t help

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months (Leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on approved credit - (additional deposit if required)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Large dogs accepted, no weight limit, but breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge Creek have any available units?
Bridge Creek has 12 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge Creek have?
Some of Bridge Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge Creek is pet friendly.
Does Bridge Creek offer parking?
Yes, Bridge Creek offers parking.
Does Bridge Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridge Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge Creek have a pool?
Yes, Bridge Creek has a pool.
Does Bridge Creek have accessible units?
No, Bridge Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Bridge Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge Creek has units with dishwashers.
