Apartment List
/
OR
/
wilsonville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilsonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,213
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Wilsonville
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Wilsonville
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,493
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Wilsonville
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Wilsonville
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Wilsonville
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1016 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
4 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,360
2091 sqft
Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
7555 SW DOWNS POST RD
7555 Southwest Downs Post Road, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1710 sqft
Two bedroom Charbonneau stunner in Arbor Woods Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Far West
28329 SW Belfast Lane
28329 Southwest Belfast Lane, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3800 sqft
28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 20

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Far West
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.

1 of 13

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29480 SW Volley Street #21
29480 SW Volley St, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Wilsonville Townhouse!! - Completely remodeled kitchen with new floors on main floor and updated baths. Clean and bright. Walk to shops Starbucks and grocery. Attached oversize garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4230172)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29870 South West Minkler Lane
29870 SW Minkler Ln, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home.
Results within 5 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Orchards
450 S Pine St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
4 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
City Guide for Wilsonville, OR

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Beaver State apartment hunters of all ages, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Wilsonville, Oregon apartment hunting needs! One of Portland’s fasting growing and most family-friendly suburbs, Wilsonville and its surrounding communities play host to some of the Portland area’s most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Wilsonville, Oregon? Yo...

Apartments in and around both Wilsonville proper and the master-planned community of Charbonneau are available in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Planning on flying solo in a studio apartment or one bedroom apartment rental in Wilsonville? Studios sometimes go for less than $500, with basic one bedroom apartments typically available in the $600-$900 range. Spacious (1,100-plus square foot) luxury apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent in Wilsonville, meanwhile, are likely to cost you $1,200-$1,800.

Amenities at Wilsonville, Oregon rental properties run the gamut from basic to lavish, usually depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing to fork over. Fortunately, even the most modestly priced rentals in Wilsonville sometimes come equipped with top-notch community amenities, such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, scenic view, business center, complementary Wi-Fi, covered parking, furnished interiors, and more. Pet-friendly rentals and short-term lease deals are there for the taking as well (usually at a slightly higher monthly cost).

Waiting lists in the Portland ‘burbs are rare (although not unheard of), so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best suited for you. Property managers at Wilsonville, Oregon apartment complexes often run basic background and credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some bumps and bruises in your credit or leasing history, you’ll probably need a cosigner to seal the deal. Also, don’t forget to bring along a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Wilsonville? Don’t be. Whether you’re looking for a rental in Wilsonville, Charbonneau, or neighboring Tualatin, you can rest assured you’ll be living the good life in a generally safe, family-friendly neighborhood. Still, use that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a ‘hood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.

For all practical purposes, living in Wilsonville means living in Portland. Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, culture, or nightlife, you’ll find options galore while living on the doorstep of the “City of Roses.” Now it's time for the real fun and games: finding you an unbeatable apartment rental in Wilsonville. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wilsonville, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilsonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wilsonville 1 BedroomsWilsonville 2 BedroomsWilsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilsonville 3 BedroomsWilsonville Accessible ApartmentsWilsonville Apartments under $1,400
Wilsonville Apartments with BalconyWilsonville Apartments with GarageWilsonville Apartments with GymWilsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilsonville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Wilsonville Apartments with ParkingWilsonville Apartments with PoolWilsonville Apartments with Washer-DryerWilsonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University