Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

TownCenter Park Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of Wilsonville, and is within minutes of local shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community features newly renovated, well-designed one, two and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, ample closet space, full-size washer & dryer, a private patio with outdoor storage and more! Relax at home on your patio or enjoy our refreshing pool, year-round hot tub, soothing sauna and well equipped fitness center. Enjoy the convenience of a beautiful downtown park adjacent to our community offering winding pathways, covered picnic areas and a children’s play area. Experience the tranquility of TownCenter Park today!