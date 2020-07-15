All apartments in Wilsonville
Wilsonville, OR
TownCenter Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

TownCenter Park

29250 SW Parkway Ct · (971) 407-5270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 079 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 081 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 049 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 061 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from TownCenter Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
TownCenter Park Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of Wilsonville, and is within minutes of local shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community features newly renovated, well-designed one, two and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, ample closet space, full-size washer & dryer, a private patio with outdoor storage and more! Relax at home on your patio or enjoy our refreshing pool, year-round hot tub, soothing sauna and well equipped fitness center. Enjoy the convenience of a beautiful downtown park adjacent to our community offering winding pathways, covered picnic areas and a children’s play area. Experience the tranquility of TownCenter Park today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 O.A.C., up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage on every patio and balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does TownCenter Park have any available units?
TownCenter Park has 5 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does TownCenter Park have?
Some of TownCenter Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is TownCenter Park currently offering any rent specials?
TownCenter Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is TownCenter Park pet-friendly?
Yes, TownCenter Park is pet friendly.
Does TownCenter Park offer parking?
Yes, TownCenter Park offers parking.
Does TownCenter Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, TownCenter Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does TownCenter Park have a pool?
Yes, TownCenter Park has a pool.
Does TownCenter Park have accessible units?
Yes, TownCenter Park has accessible units.
Does TownCenter Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, TownCenter Park has units with dishwashers.
