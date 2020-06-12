Apartment List
/
OR
/
wilsonville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1396 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Far West
1 Unit Available
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.

1 of 13

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29480 SW Volley Street #21
29480 SW Volley St, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Wilsonville Townhouse!! - Completely remodeled kitchen with new floors on main floor and updated baths. Clean and bright. Walk to shops Starbucks and grocery. Attached oversize garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4230172)
Results within 5 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1167 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
10125 SW 102nd Ct
10125 Southwest 102nd Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2104 sqft
3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.

1 of 27

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.

June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wilsonville rents decline sharply over the past month

Wilsonville rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wilsonville stand at $1,468 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,732 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wilsonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Wilsonville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wilsonville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wilsonville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wilsonville is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Wilsonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,732 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Wilsonville.
    • While rents in Wilsonville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wilsonville than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Wilsonville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wilsonville 1 BedroomsWilsonville 2 BedroomsWilsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilsonville 3 BedroomsWilsonville Accessible ApartmentsWilsonville Apartments under $1,200
    Wilsonville Apartments under $1,400Wilsonville Apartments with BalconyWilsonville Apartments with GarageWilsonville Apartments with GymWilsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilsonville Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Wilsonville Apartments with ParkingWilsonville Apartments with PoolWilsonville Apartments with Washer-DryerWilsonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilsonville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORTualatin, OR
    Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
    Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, OR

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University