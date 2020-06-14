40 Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR with hardwood floors
Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Beaver State apartment hunters of all ages, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Wilsonville, Oregon apartment hunting needs! One of Portland's fasting growing and most family-friendly suburbs, Wilsonville and its surrounding communities play host to some of the Portland area's most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Wilsonville, Oregon?
Apartments in and around both Wilsonville proper and the master-planned community of Charbonneau are available in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Planning on flying solo in a studio apartment or one bedroom apartment rental in Wilsonville? Studios sometimes go for less than $500, with basic one bedroom apartments typically available in the $600-$900 range. Spacious (1,100-plus square foot) luxury apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent in Wilsonville, meanwhile, are likely to cost you $1,200-$1,800.
Amenities at Wilsonville, Oregon rental properties run the gamut from basic to lavish, usually depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing to fork over. Fortunately, even the most modestly priced rentals in Wilsonville sometimes come equipped with top-notch community amenities, such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, scenic view, business center, complementary Wi-Fi, covered parking, furnished interiors, and more. Pet-friendly rentals and short-term lease deals are there for the taking as well (usually at a slightly higher monthly cost).
Waiting lists in the Portland ‘burbs are rare (although not unheard of), so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best suited for you. Property managers at Wilsonville, Oregon apartment complexes often run basic background and credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some bumps and bruises in your credit or leasing history, you’ll probably need a cosigner to seal the deal. Also, don’t forget to bring along a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.
Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Wilsonville? Don’t be. Whether you’re looking for a rental in Wilsonville, Charbonneau, or neighboring Tualatin, you can rest assured you’ll be living the good life in a generally safe, family-friendly neighborhood. Still, use that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a ‘hood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.
For all practical purposes, living in Wilsonville means living in Portland. Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, culture, or nightlife, you’ll find options galore while living on the doorstep of the “City of Roses.” Now it's time for the real fun and games: finding you an unbeatable apartment rental in Wilsonville. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.