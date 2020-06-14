Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,154
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.

1 of 20

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Far West
1 Unit Available
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.
Results within 5 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
13 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:19pm
Ashcreek
2 Units Available
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
788 sqft
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Raleigh West
3 Units Available
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded units located close to I-5, and Washington Square Mall. Apartment amenities include private patios or balconies, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse for residents.
City Guide for Wilsonville, OR

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Beaver State apartment hunters of all ages, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Wilsonville, Oregon apartment hunting needs! One of Portland’s fasting growing and most family-friendly suburbs, Wilsonville and its surrounding communities play host to some of the Portland area’s most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Wilsonville, Oregon? Yo...

Apartments in and around both Wilsonville proper and the master-planned community of Charbonneau are available in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Planning on flying solo in a studio apartment or one bedroom apartment rental in Wilsonville? Studios sometimes go for less than $500, with basic one bedroom apartments typically available in the $600-$900 range. Spacious (1,100-plus square foot) luxury apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent in Wilsonville, meanwhile, are likely to cost you $1,200-$1,800.

Amenities at Wilsonville, Oregon rental properties run the gamut from basic to lavish, usually depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing to fork over. Fortunately, even the most modestly priced rentals in Wilsonville sometimes come equipped with top-notch community amenities, such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, scenic view, business center, complementary Wi-Fi, covered parking, furnished interiors, and more. Pet-friendly rentals and short-term lease deals are there for the taking as well (usually at a slightly higher monthly cost).

Waiting lists in the Portland ‘burbs are rare (although not unheard of), so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best suited for you. Property managers at Wilsonville, Oregon apartment complexes often run basic background and credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some bumps and bruises in your credit or leasing history, you’ll probably need a cosigner to seal the deal. Also, don’t forget to bring along a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Wilsonville? Don’t be. Whether you’re looking for a rental in Wilsonville, Charbonneau, or neighboring Tualatin, you can rest assured you’ll be living the good life in a generally safe, family-friendly neighborhood. Still, use that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a ‘hood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.

For all practical purposes, living in Wilsonville means living in Portland. Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, culture, or nightlife, you’ll find options galore while living on the doorstep of the “City of Roses.” Now it's time for the real fun and games: finding you an unbeatable apartment rental in Wilsonville. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilsonville, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

