20560 NW Sedona Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

20560 NW Sedona Lane

20560 Northwest Sedona Lane · (503) 292-8125
Location

20560 Northwest Sedona Lane, Washington County, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20560 NW Sedona Lane · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom Orenco townhouse within walking distance of Light rail - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/6CO74
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):June 1
Heat: Gas
Utilities paid by landlord: None
Year Built: 2003
Levels: 3
Layout: Living room and kitchen on main level, 1/2 bath and bedroom in lower level, Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs with utility room
Amenities: Walking distance to light rail, Backs to greenspace, gas fireplace, pantry in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings upstairs. Black kitchen appliances, High ceilings, balcony on main level.
Garage: Attached tandem garage with extra space. Has opener
Vehicle Restrictions: no boat, trailer or RV, no more than two vehicles
Fenced yard in back
Schools: Orenco, Poynter, Liberty
PET POLICY: Small pets only - no more than two pets
Directions: 205th, W on Quatama,1st L on Painted Mountain, L on Sedona
Video: http://youtu.be/dlL9mnKPsKQ
**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE4111890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have any available units?
20560 NW Sedona Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have?
Some of 20560 NW Sedona Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20560 NW Sedona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20560 NW Sedona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20560 NW Sedona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20560 NW Sedona Lane offers parking.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have a pool?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have accessible units?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20560 NW Sedona Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20560 NW Sedona Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
