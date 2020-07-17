20560 NW Sedona Lane

Amenities

County: Washington

Lease Terms: One year

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):June 1

Heat: Gas

Utilities paid by landlord: None

Year Built: 2003

Levels: 3

Layout: Living room and kitchen on main level, 1/2 bath and bedroom in lower level, Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs with utility room

Amenities: Walking distance to light rail, Backs to greenspace, gas fireplace, pantry in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings upstairs. Black kitchen appliances, High ceilings, balcony on main level.

Garage: Attached tandem garage with extra space. Has opener

Vehicle Restrictions: no boat, trailer or RV, no more than two vehicles

Fenced yard in back

Schools: Orenco, Poynter, Liberty

PET POLICY: Small pets only - no more than two pets

Directions: 205th, W on Quatama,1st L on Painted Mountain, L on Sedona

