20560 NW Sedona Lane

Amenities
3 bedroom Orenco townhouse within walking distance of Light rail - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/6CO74
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):June 1
Heat: Gas
Utilities paid by landlord: None
Year Built: 2003
Levels: 3
Layout: Living room and kitchen on main level, 1/2 bath and bedroom in lower level, Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs with utility room
Amenities: Walking distance to light rail, Backs to greenspace, gas fireplace, pantry in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings upstairs. Black kitchen appliances, High ceilings, balcony on main level.
Garage: Attached tandem garage with extra space. Has opener
Vehicle Restrictions: no boat, trailer or RV, no more than two vehicles
Fenced yard in back
Schools: Orenco, Poynter, Liberty
PET POLICY: Small pets only - no more than two pets
Directions: 205th, W on Quatama,1st L on Painted Mountain, L on Sedona
Video: http://youtu.be/dlL9mnKPsKQ
**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.
INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
(RLNE4111890)