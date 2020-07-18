All apartments in Tualatin
7151 SW Sagert Street #104
7151 SW Sagert Street #104

7151 SW Sagert St · No Longer Available
Location

7151 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com

Lots of upgrades! Kitchen w/ granite slab. 2 full baths w/ granite slab, subway tile & decorative tile floors. Amazing W/I Closet & Vaulted Ceiling in Master. Designer colors, laminate floors in bedrooms & throughout main. Washer/Dryer included! Great outdoor spaces. Come with Ring doorbell and Ring security system. Quiet/Private Location. A small private, covered balcony is located just off the dining area. Included with the home is access to the Clubhouse, which has a pool for those warm summer days! Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Basic Cable are included with rent as well! This property is located minutes away from Bridgeport Village with it's multitude of shopping & restaurants!

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.rentportlandhomesProfessionals.com

(RLNE5912502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have any available units?
7151 SW Sagert Street #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tualatin, OR.
What amenities does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have?
Some of 7151 SW Sagert Street #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 currently offering any rent specials?
7151 SW Sagert Street #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 is pet friendly.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 offer parking?
Yes, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 offers parking.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have a pool?
Yes, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 has a pool.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have accessible units?
No, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7151 SW Sagert Street #104 has units with air conditioning.
