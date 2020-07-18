7151 SW Sagert Street #104

Amenities
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!
Lots of upgrades! Kitchen w/ granite slab. 2 full baths w/ granite slab, subway tile & decorative tile floors. Amazing W/I Closet & Vaulted Ceiling in Master. Designer colors, laminate floors in bedrooms & throughout main. Washer/Dryer included! Great outdoor spaces. Come with Ring doorbell and Ring security system. Quiet/Private Location. A small private, covered balcony is located just off the dining area. Included with the home is access to the Clubhouse, which has a pool for those warm summer days! Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Basic Cable are included with rent as well! This property is located minutes away from Bridgeport Village with it's multitude of shopping & restaurants!
