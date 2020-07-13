All apartments in Tualatin
Find more places like
Stonesthrow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tualatin, OR
/
Stonesthrow
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Stonesthrow

Open Now until 6pm
6455 SW Nyberg Ln · (503) 662-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tualatin
See all
Sherwood - Tualatin South
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E105 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit K205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit D103 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonesthrow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
accepts section 8
car wash area
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Nestled among the trees, Stonesthrow Apartments is a comfortable community of one and two bedroom apartments in Tualatin, Oregon. Our private community is surrounded by wooded landscaping, large open spaces, and stunning wetland and river views. Our community is pet-friendly so your furry family members are welcome too!

Ideally located near I-5 and I-205, Stonesthrow is only minutes away from Bridgeport Mall, local dining, shopping, and entertainment. If you enjoy the outdoors, the easy access to hiking & biking trails at Brown's Ferry Park will fulfill your adventure needs. At Stonesthrow Apartments, we have it all so come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply restrictions on dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Open parking and carports available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonesthrow have any available units?
Stonesthrow has 9 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonesthrow have?
Some of Stonesthrow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonesthrow currently offering any rent specials?
Stonesthrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonesthrow pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonesthrow is pet friendly.
Does Stonesthrow offer parking?
Yes, Stonesthrow offers parking.
Does Stonesthrow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonesthrow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonesthrow have a pool?
Yes, Stonesthrow has a pool.
Does Stonesthrow have accessible units?
No, Stonesthrow does not have accessible units.
Does Stonesthrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonesthrow has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonesthrow have units with air conditioning?
No, Stonesthrow does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd
Tualatin, OR 97062
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr
Tualatin, OR 97062

Similar Pages

Tualatin 1 BedroomsTualatin 2 BedroomsTualatin Apartments with BalconyTualatin Apartments with GymTualatin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sherwood Tualatin South

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPacific University