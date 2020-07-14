All apartments in Tualatin
Arya at Hedges Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Arya at Hedges Creek

8900 SW Sweek Dr · (503) 563-7013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 off the first month on select units.
Location

8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1616 · Avail. now

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 0213 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 0536 · Avail. now

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 0927 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1438 · Avail. now

$2,078

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arya at Hedges Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!

Imagine endless trails, an abundance of parks boasting all the Pacific Northwest has to offer, the convenience of retail, best of Tualatin dining, and outdoor recreation at your fingertips. Take a moment to absorb the soothing sounds of life singing all around you while your dog plays at Tualatin Community Park’s off-leash dog run. Indulge in retail therapy at Bridgeport Village or discover art and culture at the ArtWalk. Positioned central to Highway 99, I-5 and I-205, Arya at Hedges Creek is the ideal connection between adventure and relaxation, all located near award winning schools, major employers, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, and Sherwood. Retreat to your refuge after a long day to unwind in your spacious home with gourmet kitchen, expansive windows and private patio. Swim in the extended season pool and warm up next to the poolside fire pit in the fall. K

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arya at Hedges Creek have any available units?
Arya at Hedges Creek has 9 units available starting at $1,357 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arya at Hedges Creek have?
Some of Arya at Hedges Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arya at Hedges Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Arya at Hedges Creek is offering the following rent specials: $500 off the first month on select units.
Is Arya at Hedges Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Arya at Hedges Creek is pet friendly.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek offer parking?
Yes, Arya at Hedges Creek offers parking.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arya at Hedges Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek have a pool?
Yes, Arya at Hedges Creek has a pool.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek have accessible units?
No, Arya at Hedges Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arya at Hedges Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Arya at Hedges Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Arya at Hedges Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
