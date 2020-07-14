Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard green community internet access online portal package receiving playground

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!



Imagine endless trails, an abundance of parks boasting all the Pacific Northwest has to offer, the convenience of retail, best of Tualatin dining, and outdoor recreation at your fingertips. Take a moment to absorb the soothing sounds of life singing all around you while your dog plays at Tualatin Community Park’s off-leash dog run. Indulge in retail therapy at Bridgeport Village or discover art and culture at the ArtWalk. Positioned central to Highway 99, I-5 and I-205, Arya at Hedges Creek is the ideal connection between adventure and relaxation, all located near award winning schools, major employers, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, and Sherwood. Retreat to your refuge after a long day to unwind in your spacious home with gourmet kitchen, expansive windows and private patio. Swim in the extended season pool and warm up next to the poolside fire pit in the fall. K