Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool cc payments garage hot tub internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments fire pit online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort and home at Rivercrest Meadows. Our apartments in Tualatin are spacious and convenient. We are confident you will be able to find the right apartment for your needs. With our cozy one-bedroom apartments sizing from 656 square feet to our spacious two and three bedrooms reaching up to 1,375 square feet you will be able to find the right apartment for your situation. We try to make your life here at Rivercrest Meadows as comfortable as possible by providing top of the line amenities. For example, we understand that parking is essential for our residents. Therefore we provide covered parking and garages to make your life more convenient. In addition, we have an Amazon Hub and will hold oversized packages in the office for you. Feel free to come to the clubhouse and enjoy the TV lounge and make a day out ...