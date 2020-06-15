6763 SW Montauk Circle

Amenities

Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION:

This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the fireplace in the Fall and Winter and the private back patio and community pool in the Spring and Summer. Be comfortable while inside all year with heat and air conditioning! The owners truly care about their investment and they put a lot of work into making this unit beautiful. The extensive list of renovations includes brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, new flooring, fresh paint, etc.



RENTAL FEATURES:

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- 1,100 Square Feet

- Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

- Brand New Washer/Dryer

- New cabinets with quiet closing doors and drawers

- Premium quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

- New matching stainless steel kitchen appliances: electric range, built-in microwave/ hood, fridge, and dishwasher

- New flooring throughout - carpet and manufactured wood

- New lighting throughout

- Fireplace

- Air Conditioning!

- Open floor plan with dining area

- Private back patio

- Garage space and off street parking space included

- Outdoor community swimming pool

- Attractive, wooded neighborhood

- Close to restaurants and shopping



LOCATION:

There is so much to do within a couple miles of this home. It is close to Bridgeport Village, gyms, and many restaurants! Enjoy the outdoors at one of the nearby parks. Pilkington Park, Canal Acres Nature Park, Bryant Woods Nature Park, and River Run City Park to name a few. You can also stay close to home and walk across the street to the community pool. In the Lake Oswego School District



This unit is ready to view now.



LEASE DETAILS:

- Rent: $1,745

- Security Deposit: $1,745

- Application fee: $45/person over 18

- Pets: One pet under 25 pounds may be considered with additional deposit and pet rent.

- Renter's insurance required

- 12 Month Lease

- Water/Sewer/Garbage flat rate: $50/month

- Minimum 600 Credit Score per applicant

- Minimum 3X rent in income



Provided by:

Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)

3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219



