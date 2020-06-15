All apartments in Tualatin
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:50 AM

6763 SW Montauk Circle

6763 Montauk Cir · (971) 803-6424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR 97035
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6763 SW Montauk Circle · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION:
This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the fireplace in the Fall and Winter and the private back patio and community pool in the Spring and Summer. Be comfortable while inside all year with heat and air conditioning! The owners truly care about their investment and they put a lot of work into making this unit beautiful. The extensive list of renovations includes brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, new flooring, fresh paint, etc.

RENTAL FEATURES:
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 1,100 Square Feet
- Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- Brand New Washer/Dryer
- New cabinets with quiet closing doors and drawers
- Premium quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
- New matching stainless steel kitchen appliances: electric range, built-in microwave/ hood, fridge, and dishwasher
- New flooring throughout - carpet and manufactured wood
- New lighting throughout
- Fireplace
- Air Conditioning!
- Open floor plan with dining area
- Private back patio
- Garage space and off street parking space included
- Outdoor community swimming pool
- Attractive, wooded neighborhood
- Close to restaurants and shopping

LOCATION:
There is so much to do within a couple miles of this home. It is close to Bridgeport Village, gyms, and many restaurants! Enjoy the outdoors at one of the nearby parks. Pilkington Park, Canal Acres Nature Park, Bryant Woods Nature Park, and River Run City Park to name a few. You can also stay close to home and walk across the street to the community pool. In the Lake Oswego School District

This unit is ready to view now.

LEASE DETAILS:
- Rent: $1,745
- Security Deposit: $1,745
- Application fee: $45/person over 18
- Pets: One pet under 25 pounds may be considered with additional deposit and pet rent.
- Renter's insurance required
- 12 Month Lease
- Water/Sewer/Garbage flat rate: $50/month
- Minimum 600 Credit Score per applicant
- Minimum 3X rent in income

Provided by:
Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)
3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219

(RLNE4779556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have any available units?
6763 SW Montauk Circle has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have?
Some of 6763 SW Montauk Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6763 SW Montauk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6763 SW Montauk Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6763 SW Montauk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle does offer parking.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle has a pool.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have accessible units?
No, 6763 SW Montauk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6763 SW Montauk Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6763 SW Montauk Circle has units with air conditioning.
