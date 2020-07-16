All apartments in Tigard
13053 SW CADDY PLACE
13053 SW CADDY PLACE

13053 Southwest Caddy Place · (503) 635-4477
Location

13053 Southwest Caddy Place, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 13

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13053 SW CADDY PLACE · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Adorable Townhouse Close To Progress Ridge - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/347fb3e098

This adorable townhouse has it all including custom paint and newer carpet! Light, bright, and made for easy living. The spacious living area has built-ins and gas fireplace. Step through the sliding glass door and enjoy sitting outside on the deck. The kitchen has a gas stove and ample storage space including a large pantry. Off the main kitchen area is a convenient private dining area. Great for entertaining! As you travel to the upper level you'll find the laundry closet and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The lower level you will find a tandem 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage space in the back. Off of the garage is a quiet and meticulously low maintenance yard. Perfect for relaxing. The property is located just minutes to AMC Dine-in Movie Theater, New Seasons, Ace Hardware, La Provence, Big Al's and all that Progress Ridge Town Square has to offer including fishing at the lake.

TERMS: 12-month lease

COUNTY: Washington

PET POLICY: No Pets

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain throughout the tenancy. Tenant to follow all HOA rules and regulations.

HOA: Quil Hollow West

Year Built: 2000

Heat: Electric
Air Conditioning

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash

Appliances: Gas oven and range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator.

Garage: 2 car tandem garage with extra storage space

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mary Woodward
Middle School: Thomas R. Fowler
High School: Tigard High School

Directions: From

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5886702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have any available units?
13053 SW CADDY PLACE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have?
Some of 13053 SW CADDY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13053 SW CADDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13053 SW CADDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13053 SW CADDY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE offers parking.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have a pool?
No, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13053 SW CADDY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13053 SW CADDY PLACE has units with air conditioning.
