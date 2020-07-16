13053 SW CADDY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Adorable Townhouse Close To Progress Ridge - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/347fb3e098



This adorable townhouse has it all including custom paint and newer carpet! Light, bright, and made for easy living. The spacious living area has built-ins and gas fireplace. Step through the sliding glass door and enjoy sitting outside on the deck. The kitchen has a gas stove and ample storage space including a large pantry. Off the main kitchen area is a convenient private dining area. Great for entertaining! As you travel to the upper level you'll find the laundry closet and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The lower level you will find a tandem 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage space in the back. Off of the garage is a quiet and meticulously low maintenance yard. Perfect for relaxing. The property is located just minutes to AMC Dine-in Movie Theater, New Seasons, Ace Hardware, La Provence, Big Al's and all that Progress Ridge Town Square has to offer including fishing at the lake.



TERMS: 12-month lease



COUNTY: Washington



PET POLICY: No Pets



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain throughout the tenancy. Tenant to follow all HOA rules and regulations.



HOA: Quil Hollow West



Year Built: 2000



Heat: Electric

Air Conditioning



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash



Appliances: Gas oven and range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and refrigerator.



Garage: 2 car tandem garage with extra storage space



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mary Woodward

Middle School: Thomas R. Fowler

High School: Tigard High School



Directions: From



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5886702)