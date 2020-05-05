All apartments in Tigard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11200 SW Greenburg Rd.

11200 Southwest Greenburg Road · (503) 222-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11200 Southwest Greenburg Road, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77b88fe098 ---- In this spacious 870 sqft apartment, you will have plenty of room to cook, play & lounge! You'll love to cook in the newly remodeled kitchen which features granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, a stainless steel sink, and Frigidaire appliances. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher & garbage disposal. You'll love to play here; you have a cozy balcony for enjoying the fresh air, sunshine & greenery! During the summer you can lounge in the heated pool. There is also a pet area at our community to accommodate your furry friend's needs. The apartment features new vinyl windows & cadet heaters. There is a laundry room located in the center of the apartment community. Nearby Parks & Recreation: Woodard Park, Englewood Park, Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center Nearby Shopping & Entertainment: Washington Square Mall, Joy Cinema, Regal Tigard 11 Cinema, & Sky High Sports Additional: Providence St. Vincent Hospital, OHSU & Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center This lovely apartment home is conveniently located close to HWY 217 & HWY 99. Move-In Costs: Monthly Rent 75% of Rent Value as Security Deposit (O.A.C.) Cats and dogs allowed (size limit) $50 Application Fee Per Adult Professionally managed by Bluestone & Hockley Real Estate Services. We screen all applicants. Security Deposit as stated on approved credit. To view our screening criteria, or to submit an application online, please visit our website by copying and pasting: www.bluestonehockley.com/available-rentals into your browser. The information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but no representation is made as to the accuracy thereof, and such information is subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior lease or withdraw without notice. All square footage and dimensions are approximate. Available date may change, without notice, prior to a lease being signed. Photos are representative of the property for rent, but may not be the exact unit available. 2nd Floor Bike Friendly Ceiling Fan Extra Storage Granite Countertops Laminate Floors Landscaping Included Off Street Parking On Site Laundry Room Pet Friendly Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have any available units?
11200 SW Greenburg Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tigard, OR.
What amenities does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have?
Some of 11200 SW Greenburg Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11200 SW Greenburg Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. does offer parking.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. has a pool.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 SW Greenburg Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
