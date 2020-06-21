All apartments in Oregon City
Location

509 Washington Street, Oregon City, OR 97045
McLoughlin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
SPECIAL: RENT REDUCED! $1,000 DEPOSIT IF MOVED IN BEFORE JULY 1st! Location, Location, Location! Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City. Went through a full renovation in 2015! Within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants via the Oregon City elevator, the library, city hall, bars, parks, restaurants, and many other businesses. Bus line is also walkable. Safeway, Grocery Outlet, barbers/stylists, and coffeeshops all either walkable or less than a 10 minute drive. Very centrally located! Lots of natural light throughout the home! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers, and a large farmhouse sink with a garbage disposal. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and double vanity sink in bathroom. The living room overlooks a view of historic Washington street. The dining room features a beautiful reclaimed wood wall, large picture window, and beautiful chandelier lighting. The home also features a tankless water heater, so never run out of hot water again! Laundry is shared with the basement unit. Landlord lives in the basement unit; he is very quiet, respectful, and will give you your space as much as possible. Since the landlord lives at the property and is his only property, any maintenance will be done promptly. The two units have soundproofing between them in order to mitigate crossing noise as much as possible. Furniture pictured in living room is available for $80/month extra or a purchase of $1,200.

Application criteria is as follows: 3x rent in income for the entire household, at least a 620 credit for each applicant, above 670 preferred. Below 620 will result in having to pay first and last months rent along with a deposit. Pass a background check. Employment verification and 2 most recent paystubs will be needed. Rent is $2,100 and includes wifi internet and trash. Deposit is $1000 (until July 1st) and is refundable. No cats, sorry! Dogs of all sizes are welcome! Pet rent is $35 and an additional $300 deposit is required. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Washington Street have any available units?
509 Washington Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Washington Street have?
Some of 509 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 509 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 509 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 509 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
