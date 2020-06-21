509 Washington Street

Amenities

SPECIAL: RENT REDUCED! $1,000 DEPOSIT IF MOVED IN BEFORE JULY 1st! Location, Location, Location! Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City. Went through a full renovation in 2015! Within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants via the Oregon City elevator, the library, city hall, bars, parks, restaurants, and many other businesses. Bus line is also walkable. Safeway, Grocery Outlet, barbers/stylists, and coffeeshops all either walkable or less than a 10 minute drive. Very centrally located! Lots of natural light throughout the home! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers, and a large farmhouse sink with a garbage disposal. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and double vanity sink in bathroom. The living room overlooks a view of historic Washington street. The dining room features a beautiful reclaimed wood wall, large picture window, and beautiful chandelier lighting. The home also features a tankless water heater, so never run out of hot water again! Laundry is shared with the basement unit. Landlord lives in the basement unit; he is very quiet, respectful, and will give you your space as much as possible. Since the landlord lives at the property and is his only property, any maintenance will be done promptly. The two units have soundproofing between them in order to mitigate crossing noise as much as possible. Furniture pictured in living room is available for $80/month extra or a purchase of $1,200.



Application criteria is as follows: 3x rent in income for the entire household, at least a 620 credit for each applicant, above 670 preferred. Below 620 will result in having to pay first and last months rent along with a deposit. Pass a background check. Employment verification and 2 most recent paystubs will be needed. Rent is $2,100 and includes wifi internet and trash. Deposit is $1000 (until July 1st) and is refundable. No cats, sorry! Dogs of all sizes are welcome! Pet rent is $35 and an additional $300 deposit is required. Apply today!