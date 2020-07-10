/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Hillendale
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Gaffney Lane
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tower Vista
12602 Ross Street
12602 Ross Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1754 sqft
12602 Ross Street Available 08/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom Oregon City Single Family Home! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South End
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Caufield
14230 Brittany Ter
14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1662 sqft
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800 Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,282
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Southgate
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willamette
3870 Summerlinn Dr.
3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1418 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1 Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
12501 SE 127th Ct
12501 Southeast 127th Court, Happy Valley, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3734 sqft
Beautiful and peaceful 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1638 Village Park Place
1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
976 sqft
2 Bed, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parker Crest
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:60
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
