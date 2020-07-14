All apartments in Oregon City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Edgewater at the Cove

1937 Main Street · (503) 558-2754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Homes. Call For Details!
Location

1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR 97045
Clackamette Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-201 · Avail. now

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 09-301 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 04-208 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-204 · Avail. now

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 10-107 · Avail. now

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 10-104 · Avail. now

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-203 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 08-305 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater at the Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Inspired by what matters most; we’ve created modern, comfortable spaces to live, work, relax, entertain and most importantly, enjoy. Here, you discover your sanctuary in the heart of Oregon City. Our new waterfront apartments offer modern studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, private patios, hardwood-style flooring and much more. Our community hosts a resort-style pool and spa, plus sweeping views of Clackamette Cove from our veranda, there is no reason for you to ever leave home. If you desire to venture out on the town, we’re a short bike ride to Oregon City’s downtown Main Street, winner of 2018 Great American Main Street Award, and steps away from your outdoor adventures, with easy access to the Clackamas River Trail. We’ve chosen a location where local history and culture blend with convenience and ease for a full living and lifestyle experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 on all apartments
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Police/Fire/Parks Fee, $16 Valet Trash Monthly, $10 One Time Trash Bag Fee at Move In. Water, Sewer and Stormdrain flat rate charges charged by City of Oregon City are $80.61. Water Consumption and Trash Disposal fluctuate monthly.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $30
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet off of each patio or balcony; included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewater at the Cove have any available units?
Edgewater at the Cove has 13 units available starting at $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edgewater at the Cove have?
Some of Edgewater at the Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater at the Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater at the Cove is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Homes. Call For Details!
Is Edgewater at the Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater at the Cove offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove offers parking.
Does Edgewater at the Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater at the Cove have a pool?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove has a pool.
Does Edgewater at the Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove has accessible units.
Does Edgewater at the Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater at the Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Edgewater at the Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, Edgewater at the Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
