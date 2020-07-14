Edgewater at the Cove

Amenities

Inspired by what matters most; we’ve created modern, comfortable spaces to live, work, relax, entertain and most importantly, enjoy. Here, you discover your sanctuary in the heart of Oregon City. Our new waterfront apartments offer modern studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, private patios, hardwood-style flooring and much more. Our community hosts a resort-style pool and spa, plus sweeping views of Clackamette Cove from our veranda, there is no reason for you to ever leave home. If you desire to venture out on the town, we’re a short bike ride to Oregon City’s downtown Main Street, winner of 2018 Great American Main Street Award, and steps away from your outdoor adventures, with easy access to the Clackamas River Trail. We’ve chosen a location where local history and culture blend with convenience and ease for a full living and lifestyle experience.