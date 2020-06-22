441 Harris Lane

Amenities
Delightful 3BD* 2.5 BTH* Townhome located in the heart of old town Oregon City! - *** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!**
* BRAND NEW modern hardwood floors throughout the home!
* Light and bright kitchen with dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, built-in microwave, a countertop that can also be used at eating bar!
* Living room gas fireplace with large windows overlooking the backyard, lots of natural light!
* Living room has a sliding glass door that goes out on a covered patio!
* Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs same level as bedrooms
* Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, and a large private balcony overlooking the backyard! It also has 3 closets for all your clothes!
* Master bath has dual vanity sinks and shower/tub
* Private fenced backyard with firepit!
* Attached single car garage & guest parking by front entrance
* Central Heating and AC
* Utilities included in monthly rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, HOA Fee
* Conveniently located near Safeway, movie theaters, and other shops and restaurants within walking distance! 3 minutes from free access!
Schools:
Gaffney Lane Elementary, Gardiner Middle, Oregon City High School
**Tenant to confirm on schools**
** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**
FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info
APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit
APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties will be sent out 4/24/2020 after 3:30 PM PST
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5854718)