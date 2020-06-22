All apartments in Oregon City
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR 97045
Barclay Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 441 Harris Lane · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Delightful 3BD* 2.5 BTH* Townhome located in the heart of old town Oregon City! - *** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!**

* BRAND NEW modern hardwood floors throughout the home!
* Light and bright kitchen with dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, built-in microwave, a countertop that can also be used at eating bar!
* Living room gas fireplace with large windows overlooking the backyard, lots of natural light!
* Living room has a sliding glass door that goes out on a covered patio!
* Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs same level as bedrooms
* Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, and a large private balcony overlooking the backyard! It also has 3 closets for all your clothes!
* Master bath has dual vanity sinks and shower/tub
* Private fenced backyard with firepit!
* Attached single car garage & guest parking by front entrance
* Central Heating and AC
* Utilities included in monthly rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, HOA Fee
* Conveniently located near Safeway, movie theaters, and other shops and restaurants within walking distance! 3 minutes from free access!

Schools:
Gaffney Lane Elementary, Gardiner Middle, Oregon City High School
**Tenant to confirm on schools**

** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties will be sent out 4/24/2020 after 3:30 PM PST
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Harris Lane have any available units?
441 Harris Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 Harris Lane have?
Some of 441 Harris Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Harris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
441 Harris Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Harris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 441 Harris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 441 Harris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 441 Harris Lane does offer parking.
Does 441 Harris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Harris Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Harris Lane have a pool?
No, 441 Harris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 441 Harris Lane have accessible units?
No, 441 Harris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Harris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Harris Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Harris Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 441 Harris Lane has units with air conditioning.
