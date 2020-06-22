441 Harris Lane

Amenities

Delightful 3BD* 2.5 BTH* Townhome located in the heart of old town Oregon City! - *** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!**



* BRAND NEW modern hardwood floors throughout the home!

* Light and bright kitchen with dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, built-in microwave, a countertop that can also be used at eating bar!

* Living room gas fireplace with large windows overlooking the backyard, lots of natural light!

* Living room has a sliding glass door that goes out on a covered patio!

* Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs same level as bedrooms

* Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, and a large private balcony overlooking the backyard! It also has 3 closets for all your clothes!

* Master bath has dual vanity sinks and shower/tub

* Private fenced backyard with firepit!

* Attached single car garage & guest parking by front entrance

* Central Heating and AC

* Utilities included in monthly rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, HOA Fee

* Conveniently located near Safeway, movie theaters, and other shops and restaurants within walking distance! 3 minutes from free access!



Schools:

Gaffney Lane Elementary, Gardiner Middle, Oregon City High School

**Tenant to confirm on schools**



** No Pets Allowed**

** No Smoking Allowed**



