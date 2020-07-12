/
/
/
barclay hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Barclay Hills, Oregon City, OR
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
850 sqft
788 Pleasant Avenue #11 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Bungalow Apartment Home! Great Location! - Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim.
Results within 1 mile of Barclay Hills
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1046 sqft
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #1006 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 2 Bed Townhouse To Call Home Apply Today! - “Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available” Wouldn’t it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmer’s
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mt. Pleasant Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Oregon City - Willamette Falls Hospital - Approx 1/3 acre lot, spacious living room is approx 340SF, master bedroom (approx 240SF) on main level and 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on 2nd level, newer carpet, kitchen with oak cabinetry and gas stove, separate
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
911 Jefferson Street
911 Jefferson Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1362 sqft
Enjoy living in a piece of history! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with additional finished loft space perfect for a third bedroom or playroom. Loft space has large walk in closet. Home is located in the historic district of Oregon City.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Results within 5 miles of Barclay Hills
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
839 sqft
Welcome to Caufield Place Caufield Place is a quaint community located in a lush forest setting near downtown West Linn featuring two bedroom units with washer and dryer connections.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2276 Saint Moritz Loop
2276 Saint Moritz Loop, West Linn, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3015 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 – Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3870 Summerlinn Dr.
3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1418 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1 Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
19063 Rose Road
19063 Rose Road, Oregon City, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Built in 2013! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home is Located in Oregon City & has a Neighborhood Park! The Master Bedroom is Located on the Main level. Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets. This is a non-smoking home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1638 Village Park Place
1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
976 sqft
2 Bed, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:60
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1160 Clayton Way
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2245 sqft
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAGladstone, OROak Grove, ORCanby, ORKing City, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORBull Mountain, OR