Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



Located on the corner of 3rd and C right in the most central spot of First Addition, this custom built attached townhome has the perfect corner lot, with views out to both 3rd Street and C Avenue. This newer building has architecture from the past, including a wrap around porch and a separate upstairs balcony.



As you walk across the wood porch into this home, there is a spacious living room with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. This leads to the dining area and kitchen, creating a "great room" that is perfect for entertaining. This great room even has a door out to the back porch and yard. Also on the main level is an office with an attached full bathroom, a larger laundry room and an attached one car garage.



Upstairs you are treated to two full master suites with walk-in closets and nice bathrooms. These two suites share the hallway balcony.



Enjoy an easy walk to the library, restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and the Farmer's Market.



No smoking and no pets. Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3210492)