All apartments in Lake Oswego
Find more places like 301 C Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Oswego, OR
/
301 C Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

301 C Avenue

301 C Avenue · (503) 636-2232 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Oswego
See all
First Addition
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
First Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 C Avenue · Avail. Jul 7

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

Located on the corner of 3rd and C right in the most central spot of First Addition, this custom built attached townhome has the perfect corner lot, with views out to both 3rd Street and C Avenue. This newer building has architecture from the past, including a wrap around porch and a separate upstairs balcony.

As you walk across the wood porch into this home, there is a spacious living room with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. This leads to the dining area and kitchen, creating a "great room" that is perfect for entertaining. This great room even has a door out to the back porch and yard. Also on the main level is an office with an attached full bathroom, a larger laundry room and an attached one car garage.

Upstairs you are treated to two full master suites with walk-in closets and nice bathrooms. These two suites share the hallway balcony.

Enjoy an easy walk to the library, restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and the Farmer's Market.

No smoking and no pets. Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3210492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 C Avenue have any available units?
301 C Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 C Avenue have?
Some of 301 C Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 C Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 C Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 C Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 C Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 301 C Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 C Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 C Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 C Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 C Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 C Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 C Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 C Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 C Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 C Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 C Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oswegan
199 E Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Similar Pages

Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms
Lake Oswego Apartments with ParkingLake Oswego Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Oswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mt. Park
First Addition

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity