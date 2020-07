Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center carport e-payments guest parking guest suite online portal smoke-free community

Innovative Design, Exceptional Quality, Best Address...All the convenience of city living in a contemporary community, with well-kept parks, walkable trails, and your active lifestyle in mind, quietly nestled in the hub of Hillsboro`s "Silicon Forest".Sunset Magazine 2006 selected this new suburb as one of the "best places to live" in the West, boasting excellent elementary and high schools, and a lively commercial district with shops and restaurants walking distance away.Orenco Gardens is adjacent to the Light Rail Station. Every residence includes installed high-speed internet access, washer/dryer, private balcony with locking storage and Opti-Flame Fireplace.Choose from four distinctive apartment styles and utilize the excellent on-site community facilities including Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool/Spa, as well as Resident Communications Center.