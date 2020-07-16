All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

939 NE Wheelock Pl

939 Northeast Wheelock Place · No Longer Available
Location

939 Northeast Wheelock Place, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
8-9 Month Lease ONLY! Stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath town home! Community includes internet, pool, gym, rec room! - ****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/IQURW
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: ONE Small Pet under 35 pounds possible. Security deposit is increased by $500 per pet. Pet Screening profile must be completed along with application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

Thank you for your interest in our company!

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved, an increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal.

For further questions please contact us at:
Phone: 503-292-8125
Fax: 503-292-4597
Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)

Open living space with gourmet kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, craftsman cabinetry, granite tile counter tops.
This lovely home also has electric fireplace w/ built-ins, dual master-suites w/ full baths, washer/ dryer, hi-speed internet, & balcony. Community features include recreation room, gym, pool, & more!
Conveniently located to nearby Streets of Tanasbourne, parks, Hwy-26, Hi-Tech Corridor, & local shops/restaurants.

Directions: Cornelius Pass Rd onto Wheelock Pl.

*********************************************************************
County: Washington
Lease Terms:8- 9-month lease only. This unit may be listed for sale at the end of the lease
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 4/5
Heat: Forced Air Heating
Utilities included in rent: Garbage
Appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer
Year Built: 2008
Levels: 2
Amenities: Clubhouse, Playground, Exercise Room, Internet
Garage: 1 car, plus 1 driveway parking spot
Pets: 1 small pet (under 35 pounds) possible with approval. Deposit is increased by $500 per pet.
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2761491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have any available units?
939 NE Wheelock Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have?
Some of 939 NE Wheelock Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 NE Wheelock Pl currently offering any rent specials?
939 NE Wheelock Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 NE Wheelock Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 NE Wheelock Pl is pet friendly.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl offer parking?
Yes, 939 NE Wheelock Pl offers parking.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 NE Wheelock Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have a pool?
Yes, 939 NE Wheelock Pl has a pool.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have accessible units?
No, 939 NE Wheelock Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 NE Wheelock Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 939 NE Wheelock Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 NE Wheelock Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
