939 NE Wheelock Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access

8-9 Month Lease ONLY! Stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath town home! Community includes internet, pool, gym, rec room! - ****To Apply for This Property****

-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/IQURW

- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: ONE Small Pet under 35 pounds possible. Security deposit is increased by $500 per pet. Pet Screening profile must be completed along with application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



Thank you for your interest in our company!



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved, an increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal.



For further questions please contact us at:

Phone: 503-292-8125

Fax: 503-292-4597

Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)



Open living space with gourmet kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, craftsman cabinetry, granite tile counter tops.

This lovely home also has electric fireplace w/ built-ins, dual master-suites w/ full baths, washer/ dryer, hi-speed internet, & balcony. Community features include recreation room, gym, pool, & more!

Conveniently located to nearby Streets of Tanasbourne, parks, Hwy-26, Hi-Tech Corridor, & local shops/restaurants.



Directions: Cornelius Pass Rd onto Wheelock Pl.



*********************************************************************

County: Washington

Lease Terms:8- 9-month lease only. This unit may be listed for sale at the end of the lease

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 4/5

Heat: Forced Air Heating

Utilities included in rent: Garbage

Appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer

Year Built: 2008

Levels: 2

Amenities: Clubhouse, Playground, Exercise Room, Internet

Garage: 1 car, plus 1 driveway parking spot

Pets: 1 small pet (under 35 pounds) possible with approval. Deposit is increased by $500 per pet.

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)



**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE2761491)