Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7980 NW Miriam Way

7980 Northeast Miriam Way · (503) 292-8125
Location

7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7980 NW Miriam Way · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range. One car garage.

HOA includes: high-speed internet, pool, gym, clubhouse, game room. W/S/G included.

**Please note this property is only available for virtual tour using the below link.**

Watch now! : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBs4VKelwIg&feature=youtu.be

APPLY NOW : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5KX04

Screening Fee (Non Portland) : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
__________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. **Please do not disturb current occupants**

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: W/S/G
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (PGE), Gas (NWN)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher
Year Built: 2012
Levels: Two
Amenities: HOA includes high-speed internet, pool, gym, clubhouse, game room. W/S/G included.
Garage: One car detached.
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.
School District: Hillsboro; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.
PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

