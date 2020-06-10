7980 NW Miriam Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range. One car garage.



HOA includes: high-speed internet, pool, gym, clubhouse, game room. W/S/G included.



**Please note this property is only available for virtual tour using the below link.**



Watch now! : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBs4VKelwIg&feature=youtu.be



APPLY NOW : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5KX04



Screening Fee (Non Portland) : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.



Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. **Please do not disturb current occupants**



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced Air Gas

Utilities included in rent: W/S/G

Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (PGE), Gas (NWN)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher

Year Built: 2012

Levels: Two

Amenities: HOA includes high-speed internet, pool, gym, clubhouse, game room. W/S/G included.

Garage: One car detached.

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.

School District: Hillsboro; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.

PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



No Pets Allowed



