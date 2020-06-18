All apartments in Hillsboro
726 NW Adwick Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

726 NW Adwick Drive

726 Northeast Adwick Drive · (503) 453-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 726 NW Adwick Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. High end finishes. Dining room with slider to small patio. Master suite with vaulted ceilings.

MAX Line 2 blocks. Close to Nike and Intel. Excellent common area facilities include a pool, work out room, play ground, gym and party room. 1 car garage attached.

Professionally managed by Now Realty Group

Please email all inquires or questions. Please do not call or text to inquire about a property. In addition please originate your email through the email address on our website and not through some other marketing or realty companies. When you email us please state your level of interest, possible move in date and if you have any pets, what kind, how many and breed. Many of our properties have strict pet restrictions.

You can find our email address on our website at: www.nowrealtygroup.com

We follow all fair housing guidelines and the Realtor code of ethics.

Now Realty Group would never ask for any type of deposit prior to meeting and signing a lease. Please be aware of scams. There are many relating to housing.

Applicants may apply through our website. Check New Listings then find the appropriate home then apply. Screening criteria includes: Rental history, character references, public records, criminal records, credit reports, credit references and incomes or resources of the Applicant.

Once an applicant has applied and is approved, a lease will need to be signed by all adults and Now Realty Group and a deposit would need to placed to "hold" the home until the stated move in date. This deposit would then become the tenants refundable security deposit. Should an applicant be denied for any reason Now Realty Group will refund the application fee.

Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a viewing. Please do not disturb current occupants.

The tenant is generally responsible for all utilities unless it is a condo with HOA that covers some of the utilities. You may be responsible for gas, garbage, electric, water, see, cable, wifi.

Please verify schools.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to assisting.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

PORTLAND FAIR (SEE CITY OF PORTLAND'S WEBSITE FOR DETAILS)

Applicants may apply for this property 72 hours after the initial posting which is considered the "open period". We are not allowed to accept or process applications prior to the end of this period. Priority is given to the "Mobility Disabled" per the city of Portland. This home is not specifically designed for "Mobility Disabled" or "Accessibility".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3536456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have any available units?
726 NW Adwick Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 NW Adwick Drive have?
Some of 726 NW Adwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 NW Adwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 NW Adwick Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 NW Adwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 NW Adwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 NW Adwick Drive does offer parking.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 NW Adwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 726 NW Adwick Drive has a pool.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 NW Adwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 NW Adwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 NW Adwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 NW Adwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
