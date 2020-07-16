Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands. This heart-warming home has lovely curb appeal with a large yard, brick accents on the front of the home plus gravel RV parking on the side of the home. It has a welcoming covered front entry patio with room for patio chairs. There are beautifully hardwood floors throughout and a large livingroom/dining room area with asthetic brick fireplace and slider to the backyard. The home has an updated kitchen boasting plenty of cabinets and counters and a breakfast nook.This home features large windows in the livingroom and breakfast nook that really let the natural light flood into the living areas. There is a laundry room with hook ups and half bathroom off the breakfast nook near the garage entry. The main bathroom is very large with tub/shower combo and a long wall of cabinets and vanity space. The bedrooms are spacious with double door slider closet doors and feature those gorgeous hardwood floors. The large backyard is fully fenced with patio and sidewalk great for entertaining. 2 pets are welcome with 35 lbs max weight each. $500 refundable pet deposit for each pet. Washer/Dryer hookups. NO hoa. Smart HVAC System. Owner does landscaping/yard maintenance.



$1750 Rent, $1750 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet if pets allowed. Renter's insurance required.

530 SE 12th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97123 Available 7/20/20



