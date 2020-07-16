All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 530 SE 12th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
530 SE 12th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

530 SE 12th Avenue

530 Southeast 12th Avenue · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Central Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 Southeast 12th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Central Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 530 SE 12th Avenue · Avail. Jul 20

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands. This heart-warming home has lovely curb appeal with a large yard, brick accents on the front of the home plus gravel RV parking on the side of the home. It has a welcoming covered front entry patio with room for patio chairs. There are beautifully hardwood floors throughout and a large livingroom/dining room area with asthetic brick fireplace and slider to the backyard. The home has an updated kitchen boasting plenty of cabinets and counters and a breakfast nook.This home features large windows in the livingroom and breakfast nook that really let the natural light flood into the living areas. There is a laundry room with hook ups and half bathroom off the breakfast nook near the garage entry. The main bathroom is very large with tub/shower combo and a long wall of cabinets and vanity space. The bedrooms are spacious with double door slider closet doors and feature those gorgeous hardwood floors. The large backyard is fully fenced with patio and sidewalk great for entertaining. 2 pets are welcome with 35 lbs max weight each. $500 refundable pet deposit for each pet. Washer/Dryer hookups. NO hoa. Smart HVAC System. Owner does landscaping/yard maintenance.

VIDEO tour and Applications are at our website www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing. $1750 Rent, $1750 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet if pets allowed. Renter’s insurance required. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
530 SE 12th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97123 Available 7/20/20

(RLNE5321874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have any available units?
530 SE 12th Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 SE 12th Avenue have?
Some of 530 SE 12th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 SE 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 SE 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 SE 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 SE 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 530 SE 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 SE 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 SE 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 SE 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 SE 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 SE 12th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 SE 12th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 530 SE 12th Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balconies
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity