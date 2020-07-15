All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

194 NE Archer Court

194 Northeast Archer Court · No Longer Available
Location

194 Northeast Archer Court, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful Hillsboro Single-Family Home! - Located on a private drive, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has everything you are looking for including a short commute to Intel, Nike and Orenco Station! Inside, this 1358 square foot home provides an open living room with gas fireplace & mantle. Bright kitchen with great cabinet space! Dining area is located directly off the kitchen with a slider leading out to the patio and fully fenced yard! Other homes features include: a large master suite with walk-in closet and double sink vanity; great floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs; half bath on the main, and a 2 car tandem garage with storage solutions! Only a 2 min walk to Insomnia coffee, Hero Sushi, Coyotes bar/restaurant and The 53rd Ave Park with tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, splash pad & playground! 1 mile from Intel HF campus, 3 miles from Ronler Acres, Jones Farms, and 1 mile to the Max station. Also, the grand new Hillsboro recreation center backing the property is under construction and will be ready in a few months! This center includes a swimming pool, indoor gym, indoor basketball courts, and outside trail/park!

More Details Please Review:
* Gas Forced air heating with A/C bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Utilities Included: None Included
* Landscaping is tenant responsibility
* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,000
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs. with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com
* Direct Website Link: www.hollandprop.com/vacancies/
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/2tls2 Showings to begin 6/19
* Washington County
* Schools: Quatama Elementary, J W Poynter Middle, Liberty High School. Please verify with schools as boundaries are subject to change.

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

(RLNE5857977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

