Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1593 SE 53rd Avenue

1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue · (503) 635-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Southeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1593 SE 53rd Avenue · Avail. Jul 17

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM

Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/
Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/
Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/

Available July 17th, 2020. Showings Begin Approximately 7/1/20. Situated on a large corner lot, this beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1,950 square feet of living space. Conveniently located to Hwy 26 and I-217, close proximity to Nike, Intel, Downtown Portland, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and more.

The beautiful open floor-plan is spacious, light and bright, with all of the amenities you are seeking including central air conditioning. The main level offers a Great Room which includes vaulted ceilings, a decorative gas fireplace, sliding doors to the beautiful outdoor living space and open to the kitchen. The Kitchen is complete with wood-flooring, tile counters, a breakfast bar which opens to the living area, plus all appliances including a gas range, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

The Bedrooms are spacious and the Bonus Room on the upper level makes the perfect game room, media room, or office space. The home is complete with a large, fully fenced backyard which is perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer hook-ups only. A two car attached garage offers plenty of additional storage. Tenant pays all utilities. One small adult pet welcome with $50 per month pet rent. Great location, close to parks, restaurants, shopping and more. Schools: Imlay Elementary, Brown Middle School, Century High School

PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts!

Directions from HWY 217: take the OR-8 / Canyon Rd. exit, turn West onto Canyon Rd., turn right onto SE Brookwood Ave. turn right onto SE Golden Rd., turn left onto SE 53rd Ave., house is on the corner on the left.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

KS0605

(RLNE2435938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have any available units?
1593 SE 53rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have?
Some of 1593 SE 53rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 SE 53rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1593 SE 53rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 SE 53rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 SE 53rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1593 SE 53rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
