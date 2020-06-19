1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

New Appliances! Luxurious 1 Bedroom Condo In Desirable Orenco Station! - Don't miss out on this great condo in the desirable Orenco Station community!



Enter into an open living space with vaulted ceilings. All appliances are included in the open concept kitchen; beautiful counter-tops and eat-in bar make for plenty of food prep and entertaining space.



This community also features stellar amenities including a weight room, racquetball, swimming pool, theater, tanning beds, high speed Internet and much more! This property also has a single car garage as well as an additional parking space in front of the garage. JF/MV



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



