Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207

1231 Northeast Horizon Loop · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 Northeast Horizon Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
media room
New Appliances! Luxurious 1 Bedroom Condo In Desirable Orenco Station! - Don't miss out on this great condo in the desirable Orenco Station community!

Enter into an open living space with vaulted ceilings. All appliances are included in the open concept kitchen; beautiful counter-tops and eat-in bar make for plenty of food prep and entertaining space.

This community also features stellar amenities including a weight room, racquetball, swimming pool, theater, tanning beds, high speed Internet and much more! This property also has a single car garage as well as an additional parking space in front of the garage. JF/MV

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE3150767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have any available units?
1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have?
Some of 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 does offer parking.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have a pool?
Yes, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 has a pool.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have accessible units?
No, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207 has units with air conditioning.
