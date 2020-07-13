Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool pool table dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill fire pit playground

Located on the east side of Portland, OR, learn to live in luxury at the Landings at Morrison. Our apartments in Gresham, OR are incredible luxury apartments with five different floorplans to choose from.Our recently renovated apartments include studio, one-, and two-bedroom units that all include immaculate kitchen counters, in-unit laundry, and individual private patios to help our residents feel right at home. Stop in and play pool on the community billiards table, relax in our newly remodeled community room and internet cafe, or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy the sunshine playing on our community basketball court, cool down in our sparkling pool and spa or take advantage of our bark park with your four-legged friend, or even ! With so much to do, residents will have a hard time wanting to leave our luxury apartment community in Gresham, OR.