Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Landings at Morrison

20300 SE Morrison Ter · (503) 966-5661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit L-1078 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit J-2064 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit D-2025 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings at Morrison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
fire pit
playground
Located on the east side of Portland, OR, learn to live in luxury at the Landings at Morrison. Our apartments in Gresham, OR are incredible luxury apartments with five different floorplans to choose from.Our recently renovated apartments include studio, one-, and two-bedroom units that all include immaculate kitchen counters, in-unit laundry, and individual private patios to help our residents feel right at home. Stop in and play pool on the community billiards table, relax in our newly remodeled community room and internet cafe, or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy the sunshine playing on our community basketball court, cool down in our sparkling pool and spa or take advantage of our bark park with your four-legged friend, or even ! With so much to do, residents will have a hard time wanting to leave our luxury apartment community in Gresham, OR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landings at Morrison have any available units?
Landings at Morrison has 8 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Landings at Morrison have?
Some of Landings at Morrison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings at Morrison currently offering any rent specials?
Landings at Morrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings at Morrison pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings at Morrison is pet friendly.
Does Landings at Morrison offer parking?
Yes, Landings at Morrison offers parking.
Does Landings at Morrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landings at Morrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings at Morrison have a pool?
Yes, Landings at Morrison has a pool.
Does Landings at Morrison have accessible units?
No, Landings at Morrison does not have accessible units.
Does Landings at Morrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings at Morrison has units with dishwashers.
Does Landings at Morrison have units with air conditioning?
No, Landings at Morrison does not have units with air conditioning.
