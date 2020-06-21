200 SW Florence Ave A6

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

2 Bedroom in Beautiful Greenbrook Condos - ***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis***



We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest “No In Person Interactions” notices. While in the home, please be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and others. We are attempting to do our best to wipe down door knobs and keep our homes as clean and sanitary as possible.



Self Guided Tours:



For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.



Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions



ABOUT US:

Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!



FINE PRINT

1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required

Utilities: Water/Sewer/Garbage billed @ $50 per month

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, & Microwave

Laundry: Laundry Room in Each Building

Parking: 1 Car Garage & Open Parking

Heating: Electric

Cooling: Wall Unit

Accepting No Pets

Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/

Please respect the privacy of current tenants

NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3199079)