Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

200 SW Florence Ave A6

200 Southwest Florence Avenue · (503) 964-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Southwest Florence Avenue, Gresham, OR 97080
Holly Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 SW Florence Ave A6 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
2 Bedroom in Beautiful Greenbrook Condos - ***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis***

We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest “No In Person Interactions” notices. While in the home, please be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and others. We are attempting to do our best to wipe down door knobs and keep our homes as clean and sanitary as possible.

Self Guided Tours:

For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.
 
Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.
URL

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions

ABOUT US:
Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!

FINE PRINT
1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required
Utilities: Water/Sewer/Garbage billed @ $50 per month
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, & Microwave
Laundry: Laundry Room in Each Building
Parking: 1 Car Garage & Open Parking
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Wall Unit
Accepting No Pets
Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/
Please respect the privacy of current tenants
NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3199079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have any available units?
200 SW Florence Ave A6 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have?
Some of 200 SW Florence Ave A6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 SW Florence Ave A6 currently offering any rent specials?
200 SW Florence Ave A6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SW Florence Ave A6 pet-friendly?
No, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 offer parking?
Yes, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 does offer parking.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have a pool?
No, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 does not have a pool.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have accessible units?
No, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 SW Florence Ave A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 SW Florence Ave A6 does not have units with air conditioning.
