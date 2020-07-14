Parkview Grove Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance guest parking

1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon. Great location just blocks away from Pacific University and all the shops and restaurants downtown Forest Grove has to offer. Property is adjacent to a beautiful park with tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and picnic tables. A great place to live, learn, work, and play! Call today for a tour.



Apartment amenities include new dishwasher, oven, carpet, flooring, fresh paint, and a high efficiency furnace. Spacious bedrooms and a utility/pantry area with hookups for washer and dryer (or use the on site coin-operated laundry machines if you prefer). Large windows throughout offering great views of the neighborhood and nearby park. An oversized storage closet is available for an additional $25 per month. Property includes off-street parking with plenty of spaces for residents and their guests.



Rent includes garbage and recycling. Tenant pays water/sewer/electricity and optional utilities like phone, cable, and internet.



Online Applications:

• $55 application fee per person (18 years and older). If paying online with a credit card, add a $5 convenience fee per person.

• Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

• Renter's insurance is required.

• Pets allowed with pet deposit $400 1st pet, $200 2nd pet and pet rent $25 per pet per month.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



