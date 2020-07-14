All apartments in Forest Grove
Home
/
Forest Grove, OR
/
Parkview Grove Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Parkview Grove Apartments

1655 Douglas Street · (503) 479-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Clark District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1655 Douglas St · Avail. Jul 18

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
guest parking
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon. Great location just blocks away from Pacific University and all the shops and restaurants downtown Forest Grove has to offer. Property is adjacent to a beautiful park with tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and picnic tables. A great place to live, learn, work, and play! Call today for a tour.

Apartment amenities include new dishwasher, oven, carpet, flooring, fresh paint, and a high efficiency furnace. Spacious bedrooms and a utility/pantry area with hookups for washer and dryer (or use the on site coin-operated laundry machines if you prefer). Large windows throughout offering great views of the neighborhood and nearby park. An oversized storage closet is available for an additional $25 per month. Property includes off-street parking with plenty of spaces for residents and their guests.

Rent includes garbage and recycling. Tenant pays water/sewer/electricity and optional utilities like phone, cable, and internet.

Online Applications:
• $55 application fee per person (18 years and older). If paying online with a credit card, add a $5 convenience fee per person.
• Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
• Renter's insurance is required.
• Pets allowed with pet deposit $400 1st pet, $200 2nd pet and pet rent $25 per pet per month.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE4660640)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: over sized storage closet: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Grove Apartments have any available units?
Parkview Grove Apartments has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Parkview Grove Apartments have?
Some of Parkview Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkview Grove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkview Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Grove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkview Grove Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
